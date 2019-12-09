{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- MayDell Parks, age 87, of Bonne Terre, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Joe Manor. She was born May 4, 1932, to the late Charles and Ethel May (Link) Stegall in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was a graduate of Bonne Terre High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Lindell Stegall, Leo Stegall, Cleveland “Pete” Stegall and Leonard “Nook” Stegall; and sister, Rowena (Stegall) Gower.

MayDell is survived by her son, Harrol William “Billy” Parks and wife Lora; daughter, Vicky (Parks) Crocker Nelson and husband Dale; two grandchildren, Caroline Crocker and Cecil C. “JR” Crocker, III and wife Heather; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Cain, Cash and Harper; numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Sons Funeral Home in Bonne Terre with Rev. David Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Germania Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

