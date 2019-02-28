Try 3 months for $3

BONNE TERRE -- Megan Boylan, 32, of Bonne Terre, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1986, in San Antonio, Texas to Thomas E. and Sandra E. (Godoy) Boylan. Megan was a breast cancer survivor who volunteered a lot of her time helping various community events.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James O. and Olga Boylan; maternal grandparents, Manuel and Eleanor Godoy.

Megan is survived by her parents; siblings, Michael Boylan and wife Shannon, Marissa Boylan, Matthew Boylan and wife Amanda, Myles Boylan and wife Theresa; significant other, John Kendle; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews survive.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. until service time of 6 P.M. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

