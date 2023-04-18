Melba Jane McGee

DESLOGE – Melba McGee, 94, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home. She was born Monday, February 18, 1929, in Leadington, Missouri, to the late James Guy and Delphia Zora (Speer) Rasnic.

Melba graduated from Mineral Area College with an associate degree in business. She practiced as a beautician for several years. She also enjoyed square dancing, being a 4H Leader, sewing, camping, fishing, gardening and especially checking in on her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Glendell, Orvin, James W., Carl, Edward “Bill”, and Gale Rasnic; two sisters, Alma Cain, and Ruth Penberthy.

Melba is survived by her loving husband of 77 years, Orville R. “Corky” McGee; children, Dennis Ross (Judy) McGee, Karen (Michael) Compton, Linda (Howard) Flanery; eight grandchildren, Michael Scott (Lisa) Compton, Jennifer (Mike) Spalding, Ross (Heather) McGee, Sarah (Brent) Ward, Bill (Wendy) McGee, Angela (Joe) Miller, Jason (Kristin) Flanery and Lori (Ron) Goode; nineteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Annabell McCoy.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, April 21, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11a.m. with Pastor David Wiant officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Shriners Children's Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.