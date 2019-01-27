Try 1 month for 99¢
Melinda Gail Perry

Perry

DESLOGE -- Melinda (née Harper) Perry was born to the late Arthur "Chuck" and Ruth Ann "Shirley" Harper June 23, 1963. She loyally served Jesus and others until she was entered into the Lord's eternal presence at midnight January 25, 2019, at the age of 55 years, 7 months, and 2 days. She was surrounded by loving family members in her home. Melinda served as a foster parent, a caretaker to anyone who was in need, and an example of hands and feet unto "the least of these."

She is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Michael, daughter, Brianna (Mark) Williams of Bonne Terre; and sons, Bradley (Angel) Weir, Ian Perry, and Isaiah Perry of Blue Springs, Missouri. Also surviving are grandchildren, Austin, Kaden, Enola, Savannah, Elisha, Levi, Annalise, Abigail, Magnus, and Zion; siblings, Janice Rider, Debbie (Kenny) Miniex, Nancy (Randy) Waggoner, Charlet Chenoweth; sister-in-law, "Punkin" Harper; Robert Harper, Sharon Harper, and Cheryl (Kenny) Olive. Numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and honorary family members also carry her legacy of love with them.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tinsley Rider and Richard Harper; son-in-law, David Dolan; sisters-in-law, Wanda Jennings and Gwen Brewer; and nephew David Olive.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at House of Praise Church of God, 6500 Dunn Rd. in Desloge, Missouri. A dinner to follow. Memorials may be sent to Michael Perry.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Melinda Gail Perry
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments