Melinda Gail Perry

DESLOGE -- Melinda (née Harper) Perry was born to the late Arthur "Chuck" and Ruth Ann "Shirley" Harper June 23, 1963. She loyally served Jesus and others until she was entered into the Lord's eternal presence at midnight January 25, 2019, at the age of 55 years, 7 months, and 2 days. She was surrounded by loving family members in her home. Melinda served as a foster parent, a caretaker to anyone who was in need, and an example of hands and feet unto "the least of these."
She is survived by her devoted husband of 28 years, Michael, daughter, Brianna (Mark) Williams of Bonne Terre; and sons, Bradley (Angel) Weir, Ian Perry, and Isaiah Perry of Blue Springs, Missouri. Also surviving are grandchildren, Austin, Kaden, Enola, Savannah, Elisha, Levi, Annalise, Abigail, Magnus, and Zion; siblings, Janice Rider, Debbie (Kenny) Miniex, Nancy (Randy) Waggoner, Charlet Chenoweth; sister-in-law, "Punkin" Harper; Robert Harper, Sharon Harper, and Cheryl (Kenny) Olive. Numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and honorary family members also carry her legacy of love with them.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Tinsley Rider and Richard Harper; son-in-law, David Dolan; sisters-in-law, Wanda Jennings and Gwen Brewer; and nephew David Olive.
A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at House of Praise Church of God, 6500 Dunn Rd. in Desloge, Missouri. A dinner to follow. Memorials may be sent to Michael Perry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.