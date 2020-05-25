Melvin AuBuchon

DESLOGE – Mel AuBuchon, age 82, of Desloge, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Thursday, November 25, 1937, in Bonne Terre. He was raised on the family farm in French Village, which is still in the family and a noted Century farm.

Mel's first job was at Fryman's Service Station in Flat River. When the tornado hit in 1957, he was hired on at Union Electric now Ameren where he worked 40 years and retired as a draftsman and project estimator. At the same time Mel was working he started a second career in the photography business that lasted 46 years. In between work and raising a family he obtained a private pilot license which was funny because he was afraid of heights. His love was baseball, where he coached for over 20 years. He along with others helped design, develop and build Brightwell Park. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, farming, deer hunting, square dancing and also called square dancers. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge in Farmington, Desloge School Board member for 10 years and received citizen of the year in 1982.