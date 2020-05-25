Melvin AuBuchon
0 entries

Melvin AuBuchon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Melvin Joseph AuBuchon

DESLOGE – Mel AuBuchon, age 82, of Desloge, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Thursday, November 25, 1937, in Bonne Terre. He was raised on the family farm in French Village, which is still in the family and a noted Century farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Amos and Ethel (DeGuire) AuBuchon; son, Denny AuBuchon; in-laws, Herb and Edith Gremminger and granddaughter, Amanda Jo.

Mel's first job was at Fryman's Service Station in Flat River. When the tornado hit in 1957, he was hired on at Union Electric now Ameren where he worked 40 years and retired as a draftsman and project estimator. At the same time Mel was working he started a second career in the photography business that lasted 46 years. In between work and raising a family he obtained a private pilot license which was funny because he was afraid of heights. His love was baseball, where he coached for over 20 years. He along with others helped design, develop and build Brightwell Park. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, farming, deer hunting, square dancing and also called square dancers. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge in Farmington, Desloge School Board member for 10 years and received citizen of the year in 1982.

Mel is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia “Pat” (Gremminger) AuBuchon; two sons, Steve (Georganne) AuBuchon and Scott (Cathi) AuBuchon; six grandchildren, Jacob (Sarah), Jared (Danielle), Brad, Jessica, Ryan (Brooke) and Tanner (Kaylynn Keller); six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Tessa, Remi, Amos, twins Charlotte and Eleanor and another grandchild due in December.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father John Schneider officiating. Burial to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials can be made to American Heart Association or the National Kidney Foundation.

Facemasks are required at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church per the Archdiocese. C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home recommends a mask be used and social distancing be implemented during the visitation.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin AuBuchon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News