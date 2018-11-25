Try 3 months for $3

PARK HILLS -- Melvin E. Fisher, 79, of Bismarck passed away November 22, 2018, at his residence. He was born July 12, 1939 in Ironton, Missouri. Melvin was a Member of Bismarck VFW Post #6947 and member of the Honor Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ruby 'Casteel' Fisher; brother, Kenny Fisher; and two sisters, Jo Anne Fisher, and Pam Fisher.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Helen 'Meyer' Fisher; children, James Fisher and Carol, Dennis Fisher and Carrie, Laura Mayo and David Jr.; and Chuck Fisher; grandchildren, Jimmy Fisher and Melissa, Jason Fisher and Amanda, Tabitha Lashley and Chris, Andrew Mayo and Kami, Sam Fisher and Jenna, Sara Fisher, Ashton Lindsey and Phil, Jacob Fisher, and Karlee Fisher; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Clarence Fisher and Carlene, Betty Henry, John Fisher Sr., Wanda Gollihue, Charles Fisher and Gloria, Anna Jane Benson, and Bob Fisher and Kim. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., with a VFW service at 7 p.m., Tuesday November 27, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday November. 28, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Lasley officiating. Burial at Bismarck Odd Fellows Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Bismarck VFW Post.

