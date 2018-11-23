Try 3 months for $3
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Melvin Fisher, 79, of Bismarck passed away November 22, 2018. Arrangements being planned with Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

the life of: Melvin Fisher
