Melvin Gillam

Farmington – Melvin Roy Gillam, 83, of Bismarck passed away April 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 23, 1936, in St. Louis to the late Edgar and Fairy Mae (Tullock) Gillam. He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter. Melvin was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bismarck.

Melvin is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn (Wilmoth) Gillam; two sons, Don Gillam and wife Claudia, Brad Gillam and wife Sue; three grandchildren, Katy (Scott) Johnson, Ty (Sammie) Gillam and Clay Gillam; two great-grandchildren, Kelsey Johnson and Emery Gillam.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

