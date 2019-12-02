DESLOGE -- Melvin Ott “Duke” Jones, 74, of Desloge passed away November 30, 2019, at St. Joseph West Lake St. Louis. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Desloge to the late Medford and Mildred (Turner) Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Medford Jr, James, and Howard Jones as well as three sisters Rosetta Pickering, Wanda Hasty, and Sheila Jamirson.
Duke is survived by his wife Mary Marlene (Roy) Jones; children, Cheri Bommarito and husband Sam, Susan Boehm, Van Jones and wife Jennifer, Marlene Kenny and husband Roy, David Jones and wife Sally; a special granddaughter Melissa Truxillo and husband Jeremy, as well as twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, William David Jones, and a sister, Verla Burdette.
Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be directed to the First Church of God in Desloge. View tribute and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
