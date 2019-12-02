{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Melvin Ott “Duke” Jones, 74, of Desloge passed away November 30, 2019, at St. Joseph West Lake St. Louis. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Desloge to the late Medford and Mildred (Turner) Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Medford Jr, James, and Howard Jones as well as three sisters Rosetta Pickering, Wanda Hasty, and Sheila Jamirson.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Duke is survived by his wife Mary Marlene (Roy) Jones; children, Cheri Bommarito and husband Sam, Susan Boehm, Van Jones and wife Jennifer, Marlene Kenny and husband Roy, David Jones and wife Sally; a special granddaughter Melissa Truxillo and husband Jeremy, as well as twelve grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, William David Jones, and a sister, Verla Burdette.

Visitation will be held at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Burial to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be directed to the First Church of God in Desloge. View tribute and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To send flowers to the family of Melvin Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 8
Visitation
Sunday, December 8, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin's Visitation begins.
Dec 9
Visitation
Monday, December 9, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin's Visitation begins.
Dec 9
Funeral Service
Monday, December 9, 2019
11:00AM
C.Z. Boyer & Son - Desloge
1116 N Desloge Dr
Desloge, MO 63601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Melvin's Funeral Service begins.
Load comments