Merinna Lee Berry
DESLOGE – Merinna Lee Berry, 32, of Bonne Terre, passed away May 2, 2023, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born February 10, 1991, in Farmington to Jack “Tony” A. Horn and Brenda (Greenwood) House. Merinna was very artistic, loved painting and drawing, enjoyed singing and going out with her girlfriends. She enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed going to all of her children's sporting events. Her biggest joy was being a wife and mother to her four children.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law JoAnn Smith, Anita Berry; stepfather Donald House; grandparents Raymond and Alice Horn; Aunt Lana May Horn; and Uncle Robert Smith.
Merinna is survived by her loving husband Alexander “Alex” Berry; four children, Koltin, Landon, Nadalie, and Mason Berry; parents, Brenda (Greenwood) House, Tony Horn; siblings, Isabella (Steven) Holbert, Lana (Brad) Hartley, Allen Asher, Ashley Litton (fiancé Scott Herpers), Donald House, Jr., (Dianna Williams), Ashley (Jared) McGuire, Tabatha House, Montana House, Nathan Williams, Raymond Horn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Khrystyna Berry (Michael Usher), Joshua (Samantha) Ahrens, Alicia (Tristen) Buchanan, Megan (Bryan) DeHaven; father-in-law Edward Berry; grandparents, Caryl (Darrell) Weldon; great-grandparents, Ruby and Leonard “Bud” House; Bill Berry; lots of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Funeral service will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
