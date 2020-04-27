Mia Valadez
Mia Lynne Valadez

FARMINGTON – Mia Lynne Valadez, age 2 ½, passed away on April 24, 2020, in Farmington. Mia was born in Farmington on December 15, 2017, to Jesse and Gina (Quinton) Valadez.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her best friend and brother, Felix Valadez, her grandparents, Donald and Deborah Quinton of Farmington, Jose Valadez of Farmington and Julie Erard of Farmington, her great grandmother, Patricia Oder of Park Hills, along with three uncles, an aunt and many cousins.

Mia was a precious child who always had a smile on her face and loved hugs and kisses. She loved Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and enjoyed being helpful to her mommy and daddy.

A celebration of Mia's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page to assist with Jesse's medical expenses and living expenses for the family. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

