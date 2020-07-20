Mia Valadez
Mia Valadez

Mia Valadez

FARMINGTON – Mia Valadez, passed away on April 24 at 2 1/2 years old. Memorial service to be held on Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

