FARMINGTON -- Michael Alan Griffon, 48, was born February 11, 1971, and departed this life October 27, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.

Michael is survived by his wife, Paula (Baxter) Griffon of Farmington; one son, Brandon Griffon of Farmington; mother, Linda (Tinnin) Griffon of Farmington; father, John (Mary) Griffon of Farmington; step-sister, Theresa Bloom of Clarksville Tennessee; step-brother, Johnny (Kristee) Bloom of Farmington; aunt, Helen Griffon of Fredericktown; aunt, Ann (Ron) Higbee of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida; uncle, Larry (Sandra) Griffon of Farmington; aunt, Lisa (Scott) Breece of San Antonio, Texas; aunt, Carol Thompson of Fredericktown; and uncle Dean Tinnin of Texas.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Lester Griffon; uncles, Russ Griffon, and Lonnie (Ruth) Griffon; cousin, Ronnie Griffon; maternal grandparents, Wendell and Kathleen Tinnin and uncles, Max Tinnin.

He graciously donated his body to science so that others stricken with diabetes may be helped.

A celebration of life will be held November 9, 2019, 12-2 p.m. at the Farmington Nutrition Center. All friends and families are invited to attend.

