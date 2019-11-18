{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLOR, Ark. -- Michael Bruce Holdman was born November 1, 1954. He passed away November 12, 2019, in Taylor, Arkansas.

Michael is survived by his significant other, Polly of Taylor, Arkansas; brother, David and Carol Holdman of Bonne Terre; and two sisters, Karen and Kevin Kemp of Fredericktown, and Pam and Pete Armour of Billings, Montana; and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Rita and Robert Bowen; and brother, John Paul (Toad) Holdman.

