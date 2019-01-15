Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Michael Joseph Duvall, 68, of Knob Lick passed away January 9, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. He was born October 17, 1950, in Centerville, Illinois, to the late Henry F. and Marietta (Lowry) Duvall. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Duvall.

He enjoyed watching baseball, spending time outdoors and especially fishing.

Michael is survived by three brothers, Dennis Duvall, Robin Duvall and wife Becky, Kevin Duvall; one sister, Melissa Green; nieces and nephews, Josh and Jeremy Duvall, Jason, Benny and Christine Green.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

