Michael Hinkle

Michael Jared Hinkle

PARK HILLS – Michael Jared Hinkle, 31, of Park Hills passed away July 7, 2020. He was born September 2, 1988, in Farmington, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Hinkle; and a brother, Dennis Hinkle.

Michael is survived by his mother, Wanda Hinkle; brothers, Jeremy, James, Russell, Chris, and Roger; sisters, Neena, and Amber; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Amber Whaley and her children, Blake, Kobe, Emma, and Jacob; and by his biological father, James 'Buster' Russell.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Monday July 13, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, with Rev. Cheryl Hanshew officiating. Burial at Weiss Cemetery.

