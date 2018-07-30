PARK HILLS -- Michael Hopkins, 63 of Lake Timberline, Missouri, was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late John and Bernice Hopkins. Michael departed this life in his home on July 27, 2018.
Michael was known as “Road Kill” and was a proud Pipefitter of the Local 562 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He enjoyed working in the yard and his man cave, and helping friends and family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kathleen Hopkins; son, Michael (Tammie) Hopkins; daughters, Melissa (Patrick) Rollens, Tiffany Hopkins, Candice (Matthew) Pullen, and Casey Cassidy; siblings, John Hopkins, Carolyn (Terry) Walsh, Theresa (Bob) Garrison, Barbara (Damon) Gilbert, Mary (Fiancé, Mark) Morales, Janet (Jeff) Marty, Laura (Tom) Wheeler and Michelle Hopkins; grandchildren, Meghan, Makenzie, Owen, Theodore, Clint and Livy.
Memorial visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, August 4, 2018, in his home at 9817 Highland Court in Bonne Terre, Missouri. In lieu of Flowers please donate to Camp Hope for kids or Alzheimer’s Research. Coplin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
