FARMINGTON -- Michael Jung, of Farmington, passed away November 24. Instate Sunday 2-5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Mass Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Sunday, December 1, 2019
2:00PM-5:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 2
Visitation Resumes
Monday, December 2, 2019
9:00AM-9:30AM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Dec 2
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church of Farmington
10 North Long Street
Farmington, MO 63640
