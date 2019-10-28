{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Michael Lee Carr of Farmington, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at the age of 59 years. He was born on September 24, 1960, in St. Louis City Missouri, the son of the late Virgil Lee and Mary M (LaPlante) Carr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers; Bob and John Paul Boyd.

Michael was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was employed by the Guckenheim Corporate Food Service group as a Chef working at the Centene Campus. He enjoyed gardening, camping, and listening to music, particularly Rock Music. He loved spending time with family and friends and loved his beloved “Duke” the dog.

He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him including his wife, Marie T. (Lenzen) Carr of Farmington; a son, Damien (Starr) Carr of Sugarland, Texas; daughters, Courtney Carr of Farmington, Christina (Jason) Duepner of De Soto, Jennifer Kasmarzik and Joseph Walker of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Angela (Jake) Begaman of Pevely; one grandson, Landon Duepner; his step-mother, Mary Ellen Carr; a brother, Tony Boyd; and four sister, Beth Boyd, Debbie Couch, Marilee Medley, and Melody Kiyohara. Mr. Carr was a beloved brother-in-law, uncle, and friend too many.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto, Missouri, at a later date. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mahn Funeral Home of De Soto, Missouri. www.mahnfuneralhome.com.

