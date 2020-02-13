PARK HILLS –Michael Lynn Lawson, 63, of Park Hills passed away February 12, 2020, at NHC Health Care in Desloge, Missouri. He was born June 4, 1956, in Flat River, Missouri.

Michael loved to play his guitar and play pool.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Lawson and Lorene 'Barron' Lawson; brother, Joseph 'Jr.' Lawson; sisters, Gloria Barron, Linda Prather, and Barbara Wilcut.

Michael is survived by his wife, Sandy 'Means' Lawson; one step-son, Loren Shadday and Tammy; two sisters, Violet Weir, and Peggy Kohut and husband Cary; brothers, Bob Lawson, Jimmy Lawson and Dorthy, Terry Lawson and Regina, and Stanley Lawson and wife Betty. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation Saturday will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday February 15, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, with Rev. Howard Weir officiating. Burial at Adams Cemetery.