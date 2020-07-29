Michael Massey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Shea Massey

PARK HILLS – Michael Shea Massey, 24, of Farmington, died, July 28, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was born on May 12, 1996, in Farmington, Missouri.

Shea graduated at Farmington High School in 2014. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and always having a smile on his face. He died doing what he loved (His Happy Place) riding his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Arkie Massey, step-grandmother lda Cosby, aunt Sandra Massey, and uncle Gregory Stearman.

He is survived by the Love of his life, daughter Iyla Grace Massey, mother Kim Massey, father and step-mother Mike and Doreen Massey, sister Alysa Massey, brother Zane Massey, half-brother James (Brandi) Riley, step sisters Crystal(Matthew) Lewallen, Brooke Sillavan, and step-brother Aason (Brandi) Sillavan. Grandmothers Wilma Massey, Vicki Owens, grandfather Richard Stearman. Mother of his daughter lvy Keesee. Many family members and friends. Special friends Kameron Lachance and Joseph Conrad.

Knowing he is in heaven gives us comfort that we will be with him again.

Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating.

