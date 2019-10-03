{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Michael “Mike” Joseph Settles of Farmington passed away October 2, 2019, at his residence at the age of 61. He was born January 12, 1958, in Farmington, Missouri, to Delores (Thomure) Settles of Park Hills, and the late Joseph Marvin Settles. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Settles.

Mike was formerly employed at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. He was a devout Christian and a member of Abundant Life Family Church in Doe Run. Mike enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, playing video games and music but mostly loved spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Tammy (Roberts) Settles; his children, Joshua Settles of Sedalia, Misty (Shaun) Davis of Bismarck, April (Jake) Martin of Park Hills, Michael (Amanda) Settles Jr. of Farmington, Ashley (Bradley) Maberry of Park Hills, and Ryan Settles of Farmington; his grandchildren, Summer, Brandon, Andrew, Carlee, Jaden, Haley, Jake Jr., Jedidiah, Colton, Gracie, Emma, and Carter; his siblings, Jim Settles of Fulton, Bonnie (John) Robertson of Wyandotte, Michigan, Steve (Rhonda) Settles of Bonne Terre, and Daniel (Crystal) Settles of Park Hills; special canine companion, Roscoe, and special kitty, Princess; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Friends may call on Monday, October 7 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Abundant Life Family Church, 4030 Highway W, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

