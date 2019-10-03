FARMINGTON – Michael “Mike” Joseph Settles of Farmington passed away October 2, 2019, at his residence at the age of 61. He was born January 12, 1958, in Farmington, Missouri, to Delores (Thomure) Settles of Park Hills, and the late Joseph Marvin Settles. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christina Settles.
Mike was formerly employed at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. He was a devout Christian and a member of Abundant Life Family Church in Doe Run. Mike enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, playing video games and music but mostly loved spending time with his family. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his mother, Mike is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Tammy (Roberts) Settles; his children, Joshua Settles of Sedalia, Misty (Shaun) Davis of Bismarck, April (Jake) Martin of Park Hills, Michael (Amanda) Settles Jr. of Farmington, Ashley (Bradley) Maberry of Park Hills, and Ryan Settles of Farmington; his grandchildren, Summer, Brandon, Andrew, Carlee, Jaden, Haley, Jake Jr., Jedidiah, Colton, Gracie, Emma, and Carter; his siblings, Jim Settles of Fulton, Bonnie (John) Robertson of Wyandotte, Michigan, Steve (Rhonda) Settles of Bonne Terre, and Daniel (Crystal) Settles of Park Hills; special canine companion, Roscoe, and special kitty, Princess; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Friends may call on Monday, October 7 from 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Abundant Life Family Church, 4030 Highway W, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
You have free articles remaining.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Settles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.