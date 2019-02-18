Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

Michael ‘Mikey’ L. Bennett

PARK HILLS -- Michael “Mikey” L. Bennett was born October 28, 1985, in Charleston, Missouri, to Mark Bennett and Kelly (Cook) Anderson. He departed this life February 14, 2019, at the age of 33 years.

Survivors include his children, Autumn, Jabereal and Star, along with three other children that were adopted out in love to other families; parents, Mark Bennett, and Kelly (boyfriend, Dean Gamblin) Anderson; grandmother, Evona Cook; seven brothers, David Cook, Mark Bennett Jr., Shawn Bennett, Justin Bennett, Joseph (Briana) Bennett, Johnathan (Jackie) Bennett, and Gary Bennett. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends also survive.

Services, Friday, February 22, 2019 1 p.m. with visitation at 11 a.m. Interment Adams/Hillcrest Cemetery. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

