{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Michael Philip Jung of Farmington passed away on November 24, 2019, at Mercy St. John's in St. Louis at the age of 58. He was born on February 25, 1961, in St Louis to the late Cletus Jung and Constance “Connie” (Telken) Jung.

Michael enjoyed dominoes, building blocks, and listening to music. He was a bit of a prankster with a silly sense of humor. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Michael is survived by his mother, Constance “Connie” (Telken) Jung, his siblings, Jean (and husband Craig) Sander, Donna (and husband Michael) Puetz, John (and wife Belinda) Jung, Dan (and wife Patti) Jung, Ellen (and husband Dan) Prewitt, Alan Jung, and Sharon (and husband Dan) Russell, his nieces and nephews, Matt and Josh Sander, Thomas, Mary and Theresa Puetz, Sara and Jessica Jung, Allison and Amy Jung, Christopher and Sarah Prewitt, and Brendan Russell and his great nieces and nephews, Nathan and Henry Puetz and Evelyn Prewitt. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, December 1 from 2-5 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Monday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Academy of St. Louis (a Catholic school for students with learning challenges), 1633 Kehrs Mill Road, Chesterfield, MO 63005. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Jung as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments