{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Michael Settles, of Farmington, passed away on October 2, 2019 at the age of 61.Instate Mon, Oct 7 from 4pm until time of service at 7pm at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

To send flowers to the family of Michael Settles, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Oct 7
Visitation
Monday, October 7, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers for Michael's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Visitation begins.
Oct 7
Funeral Service
Monday, October 7, 2019
7:00PM
Cozean Memorial Chapel & Crematory
217 W. Columbia St
Farmington, MO 63640
Order flowers for Michael's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Michael's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments