Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BONNE TERRE -- Mike Szafranski, 65, of Schaumburg, Illinois, passed away at Generations Nursing Care at Oakton in Des Plaines, Illinois. He was born in Chicago to the late Stanley and Florence (Lewandowski) Szafranski.

Mike served his country with the United States Army. Mike had a passion for music and enjoyed his collection of guitars. He volunteered much of his time to helping veterans through various veterans’ organizations in the greater Chicago area.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Mike is survived by his sister, Christine (Greg) McArdle; children, Tina Pace, Tara (Les) Churchill, Paul (Toni) Szafranski, Beth (Brian) Boyer; grandchildren, Anne (Scott) Schibbelhut, Joe (Alexandra) Pace, and Jacob Pace, Francis, Kenneth, and Grace Churchill, Cody and Jackson Szafranski, Tyler and Kyle Boyer; great-granddaughters, Brailyn Schibbelhut, Kinlie Pace.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 11:30 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Celebrate
the life of: Michael Szafranski
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments