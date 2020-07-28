Michael Thomlinson
0 entries

Michael Thomlinson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Paul Thomlinson

PARK HILLS – Michael Thomlinson, passed away on July 23 at the age of 36. Instate Wednesday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Thomlinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News