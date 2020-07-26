× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael Paul Thomlinson

PARK HILLS – Michael Paul Thomlinson of Park Hills passed away on July 23, 2020, at his residence at the age of 36. He was born in Farmington on September 15, 1983, to Hope (Owens) Thomlinson and the late Mark Alan Thomlinson.

Michael proudly served his country as a United States Army veteran who served two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a member of the 1st Battalion 37th Armor Regiment, member of the 1st Brigade Ready 1st Combat Team, 1st Armor Division (Old Ironsides). Once a Bandit, Always a Bandit. Bandits Do Not Fail With Whom They Serve. Michael was an amazing son, father, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his son, fishing, hunting and racing. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Michael is survived by his mother, Hope (Owens) Thomlinson of Farmington, his son, Landen Michael Thomlinson, his siblings, Kristy (Chris) Grass of Crystal City, Kelly (Guy) Roberts of Farmington and Mark Thomlinson II of Farmington, his nieces and nephews, Judd Jocelyn, Jeremiah Cunningham, Dylan Weaver, Hailey Roberts, Greg Roberts, Grant Roberts, and Tyler Murdock, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a Trust Fund for Landen Thomlinson, c/o Belgrade State Bank, 515 West Karsch, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

