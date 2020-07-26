Michael Paul Thomlinson
PARK HILLS – Michael Paul Thomlinson of Park Hills passed away on July 23, 2020, at his residence at the age of 36. He was born in Farmington on September 15, 1983, to Hope (Owens) Thomlinson and the late Mark Alan Thomlinson.
Michael proudly served his country as a United States Army veteran who served two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a member of the 1st Battalion 37th Armor Regiment, member of the 1st Brigade Ready 1st Combat Team, 1st Armor Division (Old Ironsides). Once a Bandit, Always a Bandit. Bandits Do Not Fail With Whom They Serve. Michael was an amazing son, father, brother and uncle. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his son, fishing, hunting and racing. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Michael is survived by his mother, Hope (Owens) Thomlinson of Farmington, his son, Landen Michael Thomlinson, his siblings, Kristy (Chris) Grass of Crystal City, Kelly (Guy) Roberts of Farmington and Mark Thomlinson II of Farmington, his nieces and nephews, Judd Jocelyn, Jeremiah Cunningham, Dylan Weaver, Hailey Roberts, Greg Roberts, Grant Roberts, and Tyler Murdock, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment with full military honors to follow at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a Trust Fund for Landen Thomlinson, c/o Belgrade State Bank, 515 West Karsch, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.