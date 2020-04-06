BELLEVIEW – Michael "Timmy" Pride of Belleview passed away on April 2 at Belleview Valley Nursing Home at the age of 63. He was born on April 7, 1956, to the late Donna (Baker) Harston. A private graveside service will be on Thursday, April 9 at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.