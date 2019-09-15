{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Mike Long, 59, of Desloge, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at National Health Care. He was born on August 28, 1960, in Farmington to Wayne and Wanda (Miller) Long. He was a member of Desloge First Church of God and just recently retired as a custodian with North County School District. Mike’s pride and joy was his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending their sporting events and going out for ice cream at Lix’s.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Long; loving wife, Diane (Tole) Long and grandson, Jantzen Long.

Mike is survived by his loving mom, Wanda (Miller) Long; son, Josh Long and wife Kelsey; two grandchildren, Kami and Cooper; three brothers, Jim Long and wife Phyllis, John Long and wife Pam, Dave Long and wife Krista; sister, Jackie Wurst and husband Danny; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Barton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to Safe Harbor Hospice. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments