POTOSI – Mikayla Sherrill, 22, of Terre du Lac passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, a daughter to Dr. Matthew and Sharon Sherrill.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation will resume 9 a.m., until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at DeClue Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Redbud Memorial Gardens.