PARK HILLS -- Milburn "Mib" Horton, aged 99 years and 11 months, passed away Feb. 3, 2020 at his Farmington residence. He was born March 4, 1920, in Leadwood, Missouri, to the late Lee and Zora (Furry) Horton.
Mib World War II Veteran. He lived a very faithful Christian life and was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Park Hills. His favorite things were working in his shop and yard, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Marguerite (Pirtle) Horton; two heavenly babies; four brothers, Othel Horton, Darvis Horton, Harold Horton, and Vernon “Biscuit” Horton; and two sisters, Jean Politte, and Glenda Sherrill.
Mib is survived by two daughters, Joyce Moyers, and Brenda Horton; grandchildren, Lisa McMillin (Rick), Regina Moyers, Gail Litter (Jeff), Jeff Moyers (April), Deidre Moyers, and Amanda Trokey (Travis); great-grandchildren, Bradley Moyers, Ryan Moyers, Emily Moyers, Izabelle Hill, Blake Braswell, and
Cameron Braswell. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends also survive.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday February 7, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at First Freewill Baptist in Park Hills with Rev. Josh Kennon officiating. Burial at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church.
