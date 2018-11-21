Try 3 months for $3

ST. LOUIS -- Mildred Louise (nee Taylor) Robitaille, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, November 9, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Robitaille. Dear mother of Andrea Robitaille and Yvonne (Tom) Barta. And Robert Link. Dear grandmother of Danielle (Daryl), Emilie, Gretchen (Dan), and Hilary. Dear great-grandmother of Madison and Dillon. Dear sister, of Pat AuBuchon and Don Taylor.

Thanks to the staff of Mari de Villa for their loving care. Services held November 20, 2018, at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, Warson Woods, Missouri.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Mildred Robitaille
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments