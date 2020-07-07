Mildred Stringer

PARK HILLS – Mildred Lucille (Roberts) Stringer passed away July 3, 2020, in Farmington at the age of 88 years. She was born December 12, 1931, in St. Louis to the late Archie and Mattie June (Bunton) Roberts. Mildred was a member of the Covenant Bible Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart and generous spirit that was extended to all her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.