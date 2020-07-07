Mildred Stringer
PARK HILLS – Mildred Lucille (Roberts) Stringer passed away July 3, 2020, in Farmington at the age of 88 years. She was born December 12, 1931, in St. Louis to the late Archie and Mattie June (Bunton) Roberts. Mildred was a member of the Covenant Bible Church. She will be remembered for her kind heart and generous spirit that was extended to all her family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by adopted parents, John and Louise Rittenhouse; her husband, Lee Stringer; son, Louis Davis; sister and brothers, Goldie, Russell, Lee, and John Roberts; and grandson, Matthew Stringer.
Mildred is survived by her son, Randy (Arlene) Stringer; daughters, Sharon (Debi) Davis, Linda (Russ) Villinger, Brenda (Earl) Bollinger; grandchildren, Rachael, Angie, Russ, Misty, Brittany, Roy, and Eric; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Leah, Skylar, and Skyler. Nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends also survive.
A funeral service will be held 12 Noon, July 25, 2020, at Covenant Bible Church, Farmington with Rev. Adam Sanftner and Rev. Marco Vanraalten officiating. Interment will be at National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.
