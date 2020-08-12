Milton Peek

After attending high school in Clanton, Alabama, and upon his graduation, Milton enlisted in the U. S. Army Air Corps in 1944. He served in the Pacific Theater in the Occupation of Japan during World War II and was commissioned in the U.S. Air Force in 1949; serving continuously until 1971 when he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.

He was a graduate of the University of Maryland. During his military career he served in various command and staff positions in the U.S. as well as Greenland, Pakistan, England and two tours in Japan. His assignments included responsibility for operation of U.S. Air Force post and base exchanges procuring and supplying goods and services to servicemen and women and their families. After retiring from the United States Air Force while assigned in London, England, as Commander, United Kingdom Area Exchanges in 1971, Milton was employed as the hospital administrator at the Farmington Mental Health Center from 1971 until 1987. He was an innovator and an avid lover of music, film, clocks, penny pinching and ice cream. He loved his wife, Gerri, so very much and honored her until his last breath. Milton was a member of the Farmington First Baptist Church. His family will honor the memory of their father as a pillar of strength and a shining example of a true patriarch.