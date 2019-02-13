Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Minnie Laverne (Triplett) Melson was born July 11, 1944, to the late Thomas and Eliza (Cowley) Triplett. She departed this life February 8, 2019, at the age of 74 years.

She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Chuck Compton; three sisters, Ruth Ann Keen, Linda Fraire, and Gracie Garnett; two brothers, Leroy and James Triplett.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include her children, Tina (Rick) Smithknecht, Delbert (Pam) Anderson, Teresa Anderson, Johnny Gates, and Carrie (Harry) Stroup; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenda (Doc) Holiday, and Carolyn Gaekte; and three brothers, Orville (Beth) Triplett, Gary (Marie) Triplett, and Tommy (Donna) Triplett. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Services were held at the Assembly of God, Irondale February 13, 2019. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Minnie Laverne (Triplett) Melson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments