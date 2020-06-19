× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Minnie Norem

FARMINGTON – Minnie Norem, of Farmington, passed away June 18, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 87. She was born in Radcliffe, Iowa on February 10, 1933, to the late Walter Charles and Josie Mae (Ellison) Trende. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Selmer Ole Norem who passed in 1988. She was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley Norem and two sisters, Wilma Trende and Zuella Swartzendruber.

Before moving to Farmington to be close to her son, Minnie lived in her home town of Radcliffe, Iowa, where she formerly worked as a proofreader for the Radcliffe Newspaper for a few years. Then after a long career at Boyt Manufacturing in Iowa Falls, she retired. Minnie loved to play card games and her favorite was Rummy. She also played Cribbage for over eighty years and never had a perfect hand. Quilting, knitting and cross stitching were some of her favorite hobbies. Helping and nurturing others was one of her most esteemed qualities.

Survivors include her daughter, Rebecca Nibe; sons, Loyal Palmateer and Eric Norem; fifteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and two sisters, Vera Valde and Myra Phillips.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Services will be held in Radcliffe, Iowa, at the Boeke Funeral Home. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

