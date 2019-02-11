Try 1 month for 99¢
BISMARCK -- Mitchell Horton, 49, of Leadwood was born February 2, 1970, to the Late Ralph Erving and Norma (Horton) Armsby. He passed away February 8, 2019, in Farmington, Missouri.

Mitchell is survived by his mother, Norma Armsby; sons, Cameron and Connor Horton; daughter, Cailee Horton; ex-wife, Laura McClain; brothers, William Armsby, Micheal, Bobby, and Richard Horton; and sister, Debra Moore.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, ln the Coplin Family Funeral Home Chapel of Bismarck, with Rev. Mike Barton Officiating.

