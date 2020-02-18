PARK HILLS -- Monty Emmett Manion of Bismarck was born May 14, 1947, in Ware, Missouri, to the late Albert and Justine (Burke) Manion. He departed this life February 15, 2020, in Bismarck at the age of 72 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Keay.

Monty proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the IPRA and the MRCA and longtime horse trader. His quote to his son, Russell was always: “Boy, get off that man’s horse.”

Monty is survived by his long-time companion, Debbie Province; his son, Russell (companion, Jennifer Cooper) Manion; grandsons, Tyler Manion, and Rylie Province; brother-in-law, Gary Keay; niece, Carry Keay; and great-niece, Lily Keay. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation and Celebration of Life will be 7-9 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Farmington Livestock Auction Barn, Farmington. Family served by Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Monty Manion as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.