FARMINGTON -- Mrs. Billie Jean Wunning, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 7, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri, with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Mr. E. Harold Wunning; her parents, William and Margaret (Hutson) Smith; and her three sisters, Mrs. Ruby Haney, Mrs. Irene Ellis, and Mrs. Mary Boyer.
Billie was born on December 13, 1924, in Flat River, Missouri. Over the course of her life, Billie had the good fortune of working in many interesting and varied jobs, including as a long-distance telephone operator in San Bernardino, California; as a nurse at the Trimfoot Factory and the Medical Arts Clinic in Farmington, Missouri; and, as a Real Estate agent, serving St. Francois County alongside her beloved husband. However, the most rewarding role by far to Billie was that of loving mother to her four children, and devoted grandmother to her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Billie was undoubtedly at her happiest when she was spending time with her loving family. She also loved to sew, bake, and travel across the United States with her husband in their RV. Billie was a long-time member of the Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington, MISSOURI.
Billie is survived by her daughter, Susan (Jack) Warren of Farmington, Missouri; her three sons, Steve (Lyneve) Wunning of Peoria, Illinois, Mark (Susan) Wunning of Chesterfield, Missouri, and John (Julie) Wunning of Dunlap, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Meredith (Jeff) Christensen, Brian (Melissa) Boyer, Amy Boyer, Michelle Koppeis, Jeffrey (Jeanna) Wunning, Sarah Wunning, Stephanie (Alex) Durfee, and Jamie Wunning; and seven great-grandchildren, Austin and Alyssa Koppeis, Sydney and Savannah Sanchez, Graham Stier, Grace and Nathaniel Boyer. In addition to her beloved family, Billie also leaves behind many dear relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be directed to the Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington, Missouri.
