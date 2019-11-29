{{featured_button_text}}
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Mrs. Norma ‘Jeanie’ Gegg, 88, of Farmington passed away November 29, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Gegg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tags

Load comments