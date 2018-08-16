Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Myrtle M. Farmer

BOURBON, Mo. -- Myrtle Marie “Tiny” Farmer, age 86 of Bourbon, Missouri, passed away at her home on August 10, 2018.

Beloved mother of five children, Vickie Bates (David), Anna Biggins (Mike), Magoo Farmer (Peggy), Myra Ruff and Sarah Farmer; dear grandmother and great grandmother, aunt and friend.

Visitation will held 9 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018, at First United Methodist Church in Bourbon, followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Summers officiating. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 610 Olive St., Bourbon, MO 65441. All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home of Sullivan & Bourbon, Missouri.

