BONNE TERRE -- Myrtle White Crisp, age 70, of Fredericktown, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 13, 1949, in Hillsboro, Missouri.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Loretta (Dixon) Webber; her husband, Richard “Dick” White; her sister Pam Huddleston.

Myrtle is survived by her daughters, Loretta (Alvin) Stacy and Alicia (Mike) Whitwell; her son, Steve (Tonya) White; her grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeremiah) Vandergraph, Kyle (Erica) Stacy, Jacob Whitwell, Logan Whitwell and Mackenzie Whitwell; her great-grandchildren, Camilla, Rylan, Skylar, Hallie Jo, Jace, Carter and Waylon; her brothers, Doug Webber, Richard (Patricia) Webber, Tom (Betty) Dixon and Milton Webber, Jr.; her sisters, Linda Signorino, Muriel (Mohammad) Teimoortagh and Suzie (Dave) Loehr; and many other friends and family.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre. The visitation will resume Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. with Pastor Quincy Cauble officiating. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude and will be accepted at the funeral home. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

