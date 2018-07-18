Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FREDERICKTOWN – Nadine J. Wright of Fredericktown passed away July 16, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at her residence at the age of 81 . She was born February 20, 1937, in Elmo, MO to the late Otis Broadhacker and Norma (Mason) Broadhacker Turney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Wright, her son, Gregory Lee Wright, her brother, Billy Broadhacker, her sister, Janet Broadhacker and a half brother, David Turney.

Nadine worked for many years at Flat River Glass. She enjoyed yard sales and loved being with her family.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include her children, Sandra Bone, Mary Jo Wright and Michael Wright all of Fredericktown, four grandchildren, Scott Bone, Shane Bone, Misty (Josh) Gore and Bill Weston, eleven great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, half sister, Yvonne Bundy of Mt. Vernon, IL, special canine companion, Willie, nieces, nephews, brother and sister in laws, and many friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 22, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will resume at 7 a.m. on Monday morning until time of service beginning at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the family. View the online obituary and share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Nadine J. Wright
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments