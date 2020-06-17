Nadine Thomas

FARMINGTON – Nadine (Detring) Thomas, of Farmington, passed away at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born in Libertyville on April 2, 1931, to the late Albert C. Detring and Frieda (Schaefer) Detring. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Duane Thomas in 2019; three brothers, William Detring, Clifford Detring and Albert Detring, Jr; a granddaughter, Kelli Grantham and grandson, Craig Thomas.

Nadine was a lifelong resident of the area, having worked as a nurse for many years at the office of Dr. Juan Cancelada, M.D. at the Parkland Clinic. She was a wonderful homemaker who lovingly and unconditionally cared for her family. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she was active in Ladies Aid. She and Duane regularly enjoyed playing pinochle in a monthly club with good friends. They also liked square dancing. Nadine was an excellent cook whose signature dish was chicken and dumplings. Some of her favorite pastimes were sewing, quilting and canning from their garden harvests. Her most cherished moments were time spent with her children and grandchildren.