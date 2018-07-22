Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON -- Nadine Wright of Fredericktown passed July 16 at the age of 81. Service Mon, July 23 at 10am at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Nadine Wright
