FARMINGTON -- Nancy Dugal was born on May 27, 1940, in Farmington, Missouri, to Robert and Esther Dugal. She departed this life on December 17, 2018, being 78 years, 7 months and 17 days old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dugal and Esther Smith and one sister, Sylvia Whitener.

Nancy is survived by nieces, Theresa Alford and Dana Greenleaf; nephews, Gerald and Craig Butts.

A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

