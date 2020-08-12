You have permission to edit this article.
Nancy Erickson
Nancy Erickson

Nancy Erickson

Nancy Erickson

BELLA VISTA, Ark. – Nancy Erickson of Park Hills, Missouri was born May 3, 1946, the 12th of 13 children born to Charles Leslie “Dink” and Florence Jones of Belleview, Missouri.

Nancy is “Mom” to her two children, Kenneth Charles Erickson, and Traci Lynne Reichenbach; and “Nana” to her grandchildren, Dylan Erickson, Sandi Brisolara, Robin Sherwood, Gwyndolyn Gonzalez, and Matthew Reichenbach. Nancy also claimed Lori Delgado of Rosharon, Texas, as an honorary daughter.

Nancy grew close to many people during her life, creating lasting relationships that were characterized by her authenticity, generosity and good humor. She served her local community as a dispatcher for the Brazoria County Sheriff and Angleton Police Department for 13 years, until her retirement in 2008. Nancy's greatest legacy is the impact she has made in the lives of others. She believed that people ought to live life with their chin up… to live life in a way that you are not ashamed of who you are, and to tell the whole world how proud you are to be in the company of the ones you love. Nancy was responsible, self-reliant and dependable. She enjoyed being independent, and was always careful to keep her promises and to pay her own way. Nancy also knew how to find good in a person, and how to overlook the shortcomings of others. She lived well. She laughed often. She loved much.

In lieu of flowers please send memories or notes of encouragement to: Nancy Erickson Memorial, PO Box 3088, Bella Vista, AR 72715

