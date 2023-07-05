Nancy Kaye Hudson

DESLOGE – Nancy Hudson, 61, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 2, 2023, at South Brook Nursing Center in Farmington. She was born July 1, 1962, in Bonne Terre, to the late Harold and Jacqueline “Jackie” (Hoehn) Smith. Nancy was of Baptist faith. She retired after 38 years at Wal-Mart and continued working at Proffer's Produce for a few additional years. Nancy assisted Relay Team: Save-A-Life, by making all their desserts for the breakfasts, to help raise money for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and mother in-law, Rose (Hudson) Ball.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ted Hudson, Jr.; son, Nicholas “Nick” Hudson and wife Molly; bonus daughter, Rachel Martin; grandson, Theodore “Teddy” Hudson, and bonus grandchildren, Lola and Lincoln; sister, June Myers; nieces, Michelle (Dale) Talley, Melinda (Brian) Hagen; five great-nieces; one great-nephew, and her beloved fur baby, JoJo. Nancy had numerous other family and friends, who also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 3:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Doe Run Cemetery. Pastor Steve Thomas will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorials to be directed to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.