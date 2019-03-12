Try 3 months for $3

FARMINGTON -- Nancy L. Twidwell, 78, of Farmington passed away March 11, 2019, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born December 31, 1940, in Elvins, Missouri, to the late Thomas and Grace (Midgett) Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Lee Twidwell; three brothers, Albert, Roy and William; five sisters, Violet, Opal, Christine, Irene and Kathy. Nancy enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Nancy is survived by four children, Ellen Kay Kimball and husband Kyle of Farmington, Mary Ann Scruggs and husband Jay of Farmington, Paula Chapman and husband Paul of Park Hills, Tim Twidwell and wife Lisa of Farmington; ten grandchildren, Kelsey, Lauren, Kody, Jayson, Zach, Randi, Hadley, Colton, Kaley and Clay; five great-grandchildren, L.J., Riley, Wyatt, Kash and Zyla; three sisters, Alma Woodcock and husband Don, Ann Underwood, Barb Ross and husband Bill.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Nancy Twidwell
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments